Commission takes month to decide next move on air quality

The European Commission will spend a month on assessing new measures presented by nine EU member states to fight air pollution - and postponing the moment of deciding whether to take any of them to the Court of Justice for not doing enough.

"We will come back to the matter in mid-March," commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Monday (12 February).

She spoke after a deadline passed for nine member states - the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Romania, S...