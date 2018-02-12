Ad
Protester demanding cleaner air (Photo: Ron F)

Commission takes month to decide next move on air quality

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission will spend a month on assessing new measures presented by nine EU member states to fight air pollution - and postponing the moment of deciding whether to take any of them to the Court of Justice for not doing enough.

"We will come back to the matter in mid-March," commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Monday (12 February).

She spoke after a deadline passed for nine member states - the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Romania, S...

