euobserver
Climate activists protesting outside a coal-fired power plant in Germany (Photo: Friends of the Earth International)

Germany to let slip 2020 climate target

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The German parties negotiating a coalition government deal agreed on Monday (8 January) to no longer aim for the country's domestic climate action goal by 2020, German media reported.

The Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland newsroom cited a discussion paper from the coalition talks between the centre-right CDU and CSU parties and the centre-left SPD. The paper said that Germany's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent in 2020, compared to 1990, was not achievable.

"We wi...

