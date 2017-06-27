May defends proposal on EU citizens' rights

Britain has said EU nationals and their relatives can apply for “settled status” after Brexit, but the EU said the offer lacked “ambition, clarity”.

British prime minister Theresa May told parliament on Monday (26 June) that the arrangements would give “reassurance and certainty” to the 3.2 million EU citizens who lived in the UK.

“We want you to stay”, she said.

“No families will be split up,” she added.

She said British people, in last year’s referendum, voted to...