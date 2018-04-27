Ad
Only 31 percent of the highly-educated migrants from OECD countries choose an EU destination, says the European Commission (Photo: Jirka Matousek)

Berlin's fear of AfD slams brake on EU legal migration reform

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Right-wing populism and the political mood change in Germany are having a direct knock-on affect on EU-level legislation making on migration.

Last September, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came from nowhere to win 94 seats - the first time the far-right entered the Bundestag since the 1950s. Germany's mood towards immigrants and refugees has also since frosted following a fraught coalition deal to secure Angela Merkel's fourth term in office.

At the EU-level, lawmaker...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

