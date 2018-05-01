Ad
euobserver
Desert dust storms are becoming a real problem in Cyprus. (Photo: The Pondering Moose)

Dust storms can make Cyprus unbearable for asthmatics

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The image of a lone polar bear coping with shrinking ice caps is perhaps the most obvious, if cliched, example of a victim of climate change.

Most people probably realise that humans are at risk too, although it can be difficult to conceptualise how global warming can make current life more difficult.

One concrete recent realisation is that increased temperatures can have indirect effects that lead to a real danger to asthmatics in some of Europe's most southern regions.

Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Related articles

Europe's 'invisible' killer, chronic lung disease
WHO praises EU's action against pollution, despite delays
Household air pollution, the forgotten health hazard
Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner
Desert dust storms are becoming a real problem in Cyprus. (Photo: The Pondering Moose)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections