Paying a high cost: EU's role in Spain's painful health cuts

In a new report, Amnesty International showed how austerity measures, introduced into the Spanish healthcare system in the wake of the global financial crisis, have had a severe impact on the right to health in the country.
In interviews with more than 100 users of the public health system and more than 70 health workers, Amnesty heard how austerity measures have made healthcare less accessible and less affordable. ...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
