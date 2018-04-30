Ad
'I take [fewer medicines] than what the doctor prescribed me … I try to use less… in order to make them last longer. What's happening, it is shocking' one 44-year old cancer patient told Amnesty International (Photo: Gusset/Flickr)

Paying a high cost: EU's role in Spain's painful health cuts

by Sanhita Ambast, MADRID,

In a new report, Amnesty International showed how austerity measures, introduced into the Spanish healthcare system in the wake of the global financial crisis, have had a severe impact on the right to health in the country.

In interviews with more than 100 users of the public health system and more than 70 health workers, Amnesty heard how austerity measures have made healthcare less accessible and less affordable. ...

