Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?

Many people are puzzled by central Europe's eurosceptic turn.
After all, the region has witnessed comparatively solid economic growth over the past two decades. Money from Brussels has flowed in abundance helping to transform infrastructure.
Never has central Europe been more prosperous or influential, in stark contrast to its tragic and tumultuous past. So, why the resentment? Why are some calling Brussels the 'new Moscow'?
There are three reasons.
First, central ...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
