Ad
euobserver
Environmental activists demand clean air in Krakow, Poland, 2015 (Photo: Greenpeace Polska)

Poland and Greece broke EU environment laws, rules court

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Court of Justice of the EU has reprimanded two member states for not protecting the environment, in separate rulings on Thursday (22 February).

It said that Poland has broken EU law by failing to improve air quality, while Greece did not fully comply with a previous court ruling on urban waste water treatment.

The court gave Greece a €5m fine, to be paid into the budget of the EU. It also threatened to continue handing out fines twice a year until Athens improves the situation...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Key EU air quality 'summit' to last just two hours
Commission takes month to decide next move on air quality
Air pollution, Europe's largest environmental health hazard
EU states dragging heels on landmark water law
Environmental activists demand clean air in Krakow, Poland, 2015 (Photo: Greenpeace Polska)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections