On Saturday around 450,000 people gathered in central Barcelona, calling for the liberation of the two civil society groups leaders Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart currently being held without bail while they are under investigation for sedition (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will on Monday (23 October) call for a plenary session of the regional parliament to "debate and decide on the attempt to liquidate our self-government and our democracy, and act accordingly," he said on Saturday evening, in a speech after Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said he wants to put the region under Madrid's direct rule later this week.\n \nPuigdemont said that the Spanish government plans are "the worst attack on the institutions and people of C...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

