Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will on Monday (23 October) call for a plenary session of the regional parliament to "debate and decide on the attempt to liquidate our self-government and our democracy, and act accordingly," he said on Saturday evening, in a speech after Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said he wants to put the region under Madrid's direct rule later this week.



