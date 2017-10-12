Ad
euobserver
During the conference in the EU parliament, numerous antisemitic statements were made. (Photo: European Parliament)

Left flirting with antisemitism in EU parliament

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Gunnar Hoekmark, Brussels,

Two major issues have been shaping the western world for the last decade and a half: terrorism and racism.

In spite of what is often thought, both have strong contemporary connections to the European left.

At the end of September, the GUE/NGL - a political group uniting parties to the left of social democracy - organised a seminar in the European Parliament where both these tendencies were on display.\n \nOne of the speakers was Leila Khaled, a member of the Palestinian terror g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Orban and Netanyahu set aside anti-Semitism concerns
EU should take action on Pegida racism
Breaking the Israeli-Palestinian deadlock
During the conference in the EU parliament, numerous antisemitic statements were made. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections