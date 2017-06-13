No new date for Brexit talks after EU meeting

No date was set for opening Brexit negotiations during a meeting on Monday (12 June) between the EU’s chief negotiator and the UK’s top civil servant dealing with Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s top negotiator, and Oliver Robbins, the permanent secretary for the department for exiting the EU, met over lunch in Brussels, along with Tim Barrow, the UK’s envoy to the EU.

The three attempted to hammer out a date and a timeline for the negotiations amid concern...