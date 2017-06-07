Ad
euobserver
Some 8,441 died in Europe from drug overdoses in 2015. (Photo: Michael Bird)

Drug overdoses on the rise in Europe

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Fatalities linked to drug use have increased for the third consecutive year across Europe, according to the Lisbon-based European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

An EMCDDA report issued on Tuesday (6 June) states that an estimated total of 8,441 overdose deaths were registered in 2015 across the EU, Norway, and Turkey – up from 7,950 in 2014.\n \n"Opioids, and often heroin, are present in the majority of cases, often in combination with alcohol or benzodiazepine...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MDMA drug resurges in Europe
Some 8,441 died in Europe from drug overdoses in 2015. (Photo: Michael Bird)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections