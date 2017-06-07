Drug overdoses on the rise in Europe

Fatalities linked to drug use have increased for the third consecutive year across Europe, according to the Lisbon-based European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

An EMCDDA report issued on Tuesday (6 June) states that an estimated total of 8,441 overdose deaths were registered in 2015 across the EU, Norway, and Turkey – up from 7,950 in 2014.



"Opioids, and often heroin, are present in the majority of cases, often in combination with alcohol or benzodiazepine...