Geographical conditions in Mediterranean Malta make it difficult for farmers to produce organically (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Malta unable to solve EU organic conundrum

by Peter Teffer, Brussels/Valletta,
The Dutch tried and failed. So did the Slovaks. Now, the Maltese also hit the old brick wall in EU talks on organic farming.

The file, which aims to introduce EU-wide rules for organic production, has proved too hard for the last three holders of the bloc’s rotating presidency.

Malta asked the other 27 EU member states on Monday (29 May) if they could agree to a new mandate and support a new compromise text. They could not.

Talks between member states and the European Parlia...

