Deliberate misconceptions about Nord Stream 2?

In his most recent article on Nord Stream 2, Alan Riley continues to make misleading claims about the legal framework for gas import pipelines. \n \nHis statements squarely contradict European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, the legal services of both the EU Commission and the Council, national regulators of EU countries, and long-standing regulatory practice.\n \nIn contrast to all of thes...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
