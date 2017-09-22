Poland: Leave politics out of EU agencies debate

Poland's disputes with the European Commission should not factor into the decision on relocating the two London-based EU agencies after Brexit, Polish health minister Konstanty Radziwill told EUobserver in an interview.

Poland has put forward its capital, Warsaw, both as a candidate for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and for the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Radziwill was in Brussels on Thursday (21 September) to promote Poland's EMA bid.

"I hope the decision will b...