Michel Barnier told Italian lawmakers that the UK has one year to clinch an agreement (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier: UK risks undermining trust in Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned on Thursday (21 September) that a lack of progress on the financial settlement could undermine trust between the EU-27 and the UK, needed for talks on the future relationship.

His comments came a day before the British premier plans to set out her Brexit strategy in a speech in Florence, Italy, on Friday afternoon.\n \nBarnier was in Rome, speaking to the foreign and European affairs committees of the Italian parliament.

"But beyon...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

