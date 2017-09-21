Barnier: UK risks undermining trust in Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned on Thursday (21 September) that a lack of progress on the financial settlement could undermine trust between the EU-27 and the UK, needed for talks on the future relationship.

His comments came a day before the British premier plans to set out her Brexit strategy in a speech in Florence, Italy, on Friday afternoon.



Barnier was in Rome, speaking to the foreign and European affairs committees of the Italian parliament.

"But beyon...