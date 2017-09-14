Ad
euobserver
In a personal speech, Juncker laid out his grand ideas for the EU in Strasbourg. (Photo: European Commission)

EU countries cool on Juncker's ideas

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Member states reacted coolly to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's ambitious ideas outlined in his state of the union address on Wednesday (13 September).

The first cold shower came from the Danish prime minister.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen dismissed Juncker's idea about a super-president - merging the presidencies of the European Commission and the European Council, which is currently led by the Polish politician...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

In a personal speech, Juncker laid out his grand ideas for the EU in Strasbourg. (Photo: European Commission)

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

