Ad
euobserver
Putin to discuss sanctions with US and Ukraine with EU leaders (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Trump and Putin take centre stage at G20

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US leader Donald Trump’s first meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin will take centre stage at a G20 summit in Germany on Friday (7 July) that is officially dedicated to climate change and free trade.

The two men will meet for about 30 minutes in the margins of the event at the same time as plenary talks on global warming, highlighting Trump’s recent decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on curbing greenhouse gasses.

Trump’s aides said prior to the event that he wants ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Climate deal will not be renegotiated, EU tells Trump
Trump visit falls short of Polish expectations
Putin to discuss sanctions with US and Ukraine with EU leaders (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections