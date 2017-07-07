Trump and Putin take centre stage at G20

US leader Donald Trump’s first meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin will take centre stage at a G20 summit in Germany on Friday (7 July) that is officially dedicated to climate change and free trade.

The two men will meet for about 30 minutes in the margins of the event at the same time as plenary talks on global warming, highlighting Trump’s recent decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on curbing greenhouse gasses.

Trump’s aides said prior to the event that he wants ...