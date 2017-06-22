Tusk hints UK could stay in EU, if it wanted

European Council chief Donald Tusk used a quote by John Lennon from The Beatles to tell the UK that it could stay in the EU if it decided to do so.

"Some of my British friends have even asked me whether Brexit could be reversed, and whether I could imagine an outcome where the UK stays part of the EU,” Tusk said in a statement before the EU summit on Thursday (22 June).

"I told them that, in fact, the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve. So, who ...