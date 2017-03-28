Fake news debunkers prepare for French and German votes

The offices of Correctiv, a German journalists' collective, seem a bit crowded already. \n \nIts East Berlin newsroom has a stage area where a photo shoot recently ended. There are piles of books and a British telephone box, amid second-hand furniture and bits of modern graphic design.
In one corner, a group of exiled Turkish journalists was planning their new project, when EUobserver recently visited.
But space is being made for more peopl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here