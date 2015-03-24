Ad
euobserver
Euronews new HQ in Lyon. The channel could soon be in private hands (Photo: Roland Halbe)

Feature

Controversial ventures pose questions for Euronews

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,
Euronews new HQ in Lyon. The channel could soon be in private hands (Photo: Roland Halbe)

New ventures with a controversial Ukrainian oligarch and an Egyptian politician pose questions about Euronews’ independence and European identity.

The multi-language broadcaster, based in Lyon, France, which received €25 million of EU money last year, announced the deal with Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash earlier this month.

It said Firtash’s Inter Media Group (IMG) will take over from Ukrainian state TV company NTU to air its Ukrainian programmes, in a decision which upset som...

euobserver

