Deflation in Europe: curse, ogre or benign?

Prices across the eurozone fell by 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, according to figures released by Eurostat on Wednesday (4 February).

The data published by Eurostat demonstrates that the 0.2 percent drop in prices in December was no one off. The eurozone economy last saw falling prices in 2009 but it has never experienced a protracted period of deflation.

But that is what is facing the bloc now. The eurozone’s largest economy Germany reported last week that it had slipped ...