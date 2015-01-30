Ad
Lisbon - Leftist parties in Portugal are hoping for the same political momentum that Syriza achieved in Greece (Photo: Marco Fedele)

A Portuguese Syriza? Lefist parties aspire to Greek model

by Bruno Horta, Lisbon,

There’s a new political movement in Portugal which aims to be just like Syriza, the radical left party that has come to power in Greece.

Portugal’s version is called Tempo de Avancar (Time to Advance) and combines four leftist political groups, the main one being Livre (Free Party), founded last year by Portuguese MEP Rui Tavares.

Tempo de Avancar is not anti-European but is strongly anti-austerity, and this weekend (31 January) is holding an open meeting in Lisbon to start prepa...

