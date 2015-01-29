EU deafeningly silent on Egypt abuses

On 25 January 2011, a popular uprising toppled Hosni Mubarak ending his 30-year dictatorship.
At the time, there was hope that the demands of millions of protesters would be heard and that a democratic state, in which individual and collective freedoms are respected would be born.
Four years on and those hopes have evaporated.
The so-called “revolution” has proved to be a continuation or even worsening of the former regime. The faces of the regime may have changed but the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
