Syriza to win Greek election

Greece's anti-austerity Syriza party is on course to win Sunday's parliamentary elections making it the first far-left party to win power in the EU since the economic crisis and possibly heralding a change in eurozone policies.

Led by 40-year old Alexis Tsipras, Syriza was Sunday (25 January) evening heading for a more convincing victory than polls prior to the vote had predicted.

Official results from 54.2 percent of polling stations counted showed Syriza with 35.9 percent and pr...