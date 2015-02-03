Germany: No need to get rid of troika

Germany has snubbed both EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Athens by saying it sees no need to put an end to the troika of international creditors in Greece.

The troika - comprising the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - has become a synonym for austerity policies and non-transparent decision making for bailed-out countries.

Juncker pledged in his election programme to have it replaced by a "more democratically legitimat...