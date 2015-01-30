Ad
euobserver
Talk of stricter border checks has intensified after the Paris attacks (Photo: state.gov)

EU ministers call for more border checks

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU interior ministers meeting in Riga on Thursday (29 January) have called for more border checks to fight terrorism in the wake of recent attacks in France and Belgium.

The ministers want to change the rules governing the passport-free Schengen area to allow for "systematic checks against databases relevant to the fight against terrorism" when people enter and exit the area. Currently such checks can only be carried out on an ad hoc basis.

EU home affairs commissioner Dimitris Av...

