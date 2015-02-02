Open letter on Israel's treatment of Palestinians in Area C

My name is Nasser Nawa’jah.

I am 32 years old and I live in the Palestinian village of Susiya in the South Hebron Hills, in the occupied West Bank.

My father was three years old in 1948 when his family was expelled from Gerityan, the village in which he was born, and they moved to join their relatives in Susyia El Kadim (ancient Susiya).

My grandfather hoped to return to his village but its lands became part of the State of Israel and his temporary exile became permanent....