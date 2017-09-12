EU steps up infringement case against Poland

The European Commission has taken a new step in its action against Poland over the rule of law in the country.
On Tuesday (12 September), the EU executive decided to send a so-called reasoned opinion to the Polish government.
This is the second step in an infringement procedure that the commission launched in July over a reform of the judiciary.
The commission said that the law, which was introduced in July, is discriminatory because it sets different retirement ages for me...
