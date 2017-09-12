Ad
Turkey agreed to keep asylum seekers in place

Turkey migrant deal 'holding' despite EU tensions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's migrant deal with Turkey is "holding", but the number of people trying to enter Europe via Spain is on the up.

The two trends were highlighted by the Estonian EU presidency in an internal note sent to member states on 6 September and published by Statewatch, a British NGO.

"The EU-Turkey Statement is holding in terms of low migrant arrivals and enables to ensure an effective management of migratory flows along the route", the note said.

It said "illegal border cro...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

