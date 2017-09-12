Turkey migrant deal 'holding' despite EU tensions

The EU's migrant deal with Turkey is "holding", but the number of people trying to enter Europe via Spain is on the up.

The two trends were highlighted by the Estonian EU presidency in an internal note sent to member states on 6 September and published by Statewatch, a British NGO.

"The EU-Turkey Statement is holding in terms of low migrant arrivals and enables to ensure an effective management of migratory flows along the route", the note said.

It said "illegal border cro...