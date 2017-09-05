EU parliament to table Brexit position in early October

The European Parliament plans to table its assessment in early October on whether Brexit talks have advanced enough to begin a second phase of negotiations on future relations between the EU and the UK.
Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister and the EU parliament's point man on Brexit, told MEPs on Monday (4 September) that he wants to send the proposed resolution to the parliamentary groups by the end of September.
The plan is to have the resolution voted on ahead of an...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
