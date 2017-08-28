Schulz mauls Merkel as German vote nears

German chancellor Angela Merkel has “lost touch” with ordinary people, does not know how to handle Dieselgate, and is too soft on Turkey, her main election rival, Martin Schulz, has said.

Schulz launched his attack in an interview with ARD, a German broadcaster, on Sunday (27 August), ahead of the elections on 24 September.

He accused her of using state helicopters to fly to rallies.

“More and more people are seeing this as a kind of aloofness that is already playing a big r...