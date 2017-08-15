Ad
UK seeks "freest and most frictionless possible trade" with EU and wider world (Photo: Andre Skibinski)

UK keen to keep old EU customs deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain wants to keep its EU customs privileges after Brexit but also wants the freedom to negotiate other trade deals.

The position on an “interim” customs pact to enter into force after the UK quits the EU in March 2019 was outlined in a British government statement on Monday (14 August) prior to a more detailed paper due out on T...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

