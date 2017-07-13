Ad
euobserver
Moria camp in Lesbos in late 2015. Conditions remain deplorable. (Photo: Save the Children)

EU to scale back Greek asylum aid

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Stranded refugees on the Greek islands will soon have to rely on the Greek government for all basic services.

Athens is set to nationalise services over the summer that were previously funded by the EU amid concerns that it won't be able to deliver, as some 60 people continue to arrive from Turkey to the islands on a daily basis.

Greek socialist MEP Miltiadis Kyrkos, at a hearing on the issue at the European Parliament on Wednesday (12 July), said that the transition of aid from E...

