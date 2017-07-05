Poland awaits Trump security promise

Poland is angling for US security pledges when Donald Trump visits Warsaw and before he meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“These aren’t some general talks about global security, we’ll speak about very concrete issues,” Polish president Andrzej Duda, who invited Trump, told Polish news agency PAP on Wednesday (5 July).

Those included the future of US troops in Poland, an explicit pledge of Nato solidarity, installation of US anti-missile systems, and energy security, he said.<...