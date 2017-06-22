Ad
euobserver
May at the EU summit: her offer on citizens' rights was met with silence. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

May's offer on citizens’ rights dismissed as ‘pathetic’

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May laid out to fellow EU leaders, on Thursday (22 June), a proposal for the rights of over 3 million EU citizens after Brexit, saying no EU citizens residing legally in the UK would be forced to leave and no families would be separated.

According to a British official, May told the EU 27 that all EU citizens living legally in the UK at the point when the country leaves the EU will have the opportunity to "regularise their status" to remain in the country...

