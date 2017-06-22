Ad
Terrorists are benefiting from data privacy laws meant to protect citizens. (Photo: Luke Porter)

EU pressures firms to tackle online terrorism

by Peter Teffer and Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU leaders opened the door to cracking encryption of digital services like Whatsapp as a counter-terrorism measure, according to a text they adopted at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (22 June).

A last-minute change to the text, however, also mentioned privacy.

The state and government leaders said that "challenges posed by systems that allow terrorists to communicate in ways that competent authorities cannot access, including end-to-end encryption” should be addressed.

The...

