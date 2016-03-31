Nordic security changed 'dramatically' by Ukraine conflict

Nordic countries have agreed to tighten security co-operation, establish secure communication lines and exchange radar images.
“After the annexation of Crimea, things have changed dramatically,” Norway's defence minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told EUobserver after meeting counterparts from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland in Copenhagen on Thursday (31 March).
“In the past two years the discussions have been completely different in the Nordic countries," she said.
Nordic m...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
