EU urged to tackle 'psychology' of Arab-Israeli conflict

It's a good time for France and the EU to restart the Arab-Israeli peace process, a leading US expert says. But for Alon Ben-Meir they'll fail if they don't first change the "psychology" of the conflict.

The French foreign minister on Monday (14 March) in Brussels briefed EU colleagues on France’s new Arab-Israeli project.

Jean-Marc Ayrault told press that he will “explain” to his EU counterparts “the method that we propose - to create a political consensus for two states, Pales...