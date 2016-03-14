EU urged to tackle 'psychology' of Arab-Israeli conflict

It's a good time for France and the EU to restart the Arab-Israeli peace process, a leading US expert says. But for Alon Ben-Meir they'll fail if they don't first change the "psychology" of the conflict.
The French foreign minister on Monday (14 March) in Brussels briefed EU colleagues on France’s new Arab-Israeli project.
Jean-Marc Ayrault told press that he will “explain” to his EU counterparts “the method that we propose - to create a political consensus for two states, Pales...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.