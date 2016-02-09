Ad
euobserver
While the EU provides substantial humanitarian aid to refugees, a plan to give them milk from European farms has not been implemented yet (Photo: IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation)

EU still not delivering on milk-for-migrants

Migration
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Five months after the European Commission floated the idea of buying dairy products from struggling European farmers to distribute to refugees, the plan still has not been implemented.

A commission spokesperson told this website in November that the plan was “being finalised”, which usually indicates it will be made public soon.

But more time has now passed since that comment than between the comment and the announcement of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationGreen Economy

Related articles

Agriculture ministers accept Commission aid plan
EU farmers to get €500mn shot in the arm
EU plan to buy milk for refugees still work-in-progress
EU milk-for-migrants scheme not ready before 2016
While the EU provides substantial humanitarian aid to refugees, a plan to give them milk from European farms has not been implemented yet (Photo: IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation)

Tags

MigrationGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections