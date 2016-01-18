Germany proposes EU petrol tax to pay for refugees

Germany’s finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has proposed an EU-wide tax on petrol to cover the costs of the refugee crisis.

"If the funds in the national budgets and the European budget are not sufficient, then let us agree for instance on collecting a levy on every litre of petrol at a specific amount," he said in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper published on Saturday (16 January).

The German minister, a key ally of chancellor Angela Merkel, said the funds were ...