The EU petrol tax was discussed at a meeting of finance ministers in Brussels last week (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany proposes EU petrol tax to pay for refugees

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Germany’s finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has proposed an EU-wide tax on petrol to cover the costs of the refugee crisis.

"If the funds in the national budgets and the European budget are not sufficient, then let us agree for instance on collecting a levy on every litre of petrol at a specific amount," he said in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper published on Saturday (16 January).

The German minister, a key ally of chancellor Angela Merkel, said the funds were ...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

