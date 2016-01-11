Ad
euobserver
Belgian and French refugees in April 1918 (Photo: Bibliotheque Nationale de France)

EU refugee crisis: History repeating

by Quincy R. Cloet, ABERYSTWYTH, UK,

From the rising number of refugees trying to reach Europe’s frontiers, it appears as if European member states and the European Union are trying to cope with a crisis of unprecedented scale.

Other emergencies have seized the headlines - terrorism, Greece’s bail-out, and climate change - yet, no subject has been so prevalent as the refugee crisis.

Warning signs have gone up in some of the European states, both in the Union’s periphery but also in the core. Hungary has built a fen...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

