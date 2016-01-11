EU refugee crisis: History repeating

From the rising number of refugees trying to reach Europe’s frontiers, it appears as if European member states and the European Union are trying to cope with a crisis of unprecedented scale.

Other emergencies have seized the headlines - terrorism, Greece’s bail-out, and climate change - yet, no subject has been so prevalent as the refugee crisis.

Warning signs have gone up in some of the European states, both in the Union’s periphery but also in the core. Hungary has built a fen...