Ad
euobserver
Christmas is a time when many Europeans prepare more food than they can eat (Photo: Simon Tregidgo)

EU serves up soft proposals on food waste

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The holiday season has arrived.

All over Europe, people will gather with family and friends to exchange gifts, play games, watch television – and throw away ridiculous amounts of perfectly edible food.

In the United Kingdom alone, every Christmas consumers throw away the equivalent of 2 million turkeys, 74 million mince pies, and 5 million Christmas puddings, according to a 2012 estimate by multinational Unilever.

Throughout the year, around 100 million tonnes of food are w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Europeans should eat less meat, but EU keeps silent
EU shuns environmental impact of food at Milan Expo
Circular economy: ambition in eye of beholder
'Paradigm shift' needed for circular economy
Christmas is a time when many Europeans prepare more food than they can eat (Photo: Simon Tregidgo)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections