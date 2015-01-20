Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg's Jean Asselborn (l) and Germany's Steinmeier in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Russia finds few friends in EU sanctions talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Even Russia’s friends, for the most part, showed little appetite for relaxing sanctions in “strategic” EU talks in Brussels on Monday (19 January).

Summing up the debate, EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini told press there was a “consensus” they should stay in place until Russia pulls back from east Ukraine.

She said ministers are happy to talk to Russia on “global” issues, such as counter-terrorism or climate change.

But with fighting flaring up in Ukraine and...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

