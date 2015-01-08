EU's far-right tries to capitalise on Paris attack

Far-right and populist parties in the EU are attempting to politically capitalise on the attack on France's satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Just one day after shootings that left 12 people dead, populist politicians in several countries have used the incident to promote their policies.

France's Marine Le Pen, head of the anti-immigrant National Front, said that if she is elected president in 2017 she would seek to hold a referendum on the death penalty.

“I want to offer Fr...