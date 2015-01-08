Ad
euobserver
Other countries are calling for dialogue across all political parties. (Photo: yves Tennevin)

EU's far-right tries to capitalise on Paris attack

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Honor Mahony and Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Far-right and populist parties in the EU are attempting to politically capitalise on the attack on France's satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Just one day after shootings that left 12 people dead, populist politicians in several countries have used the incident to promote their policies.

France's Marine Le Pen, head of the anti-immigrant National Front, said that if she is elected president in 2017 she would seek to hold a referendum on the death penalty.

“I want to offer Fr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Related articles

'Je suis Charlie' solidarity protests continue
EU politicians deplore France shooting
Other countries are calling for dialogue across all political parties. (Photo: yves Tennevin)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections