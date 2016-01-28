Ad
euobserver
Migrants arriving on Lesbos island. "The solution requires EU countries’ joint action," says Greece. (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Greece says it 'surpasses itself' in migrant crisis

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece has rejected criticism about the management of its borders, after the EU Commission said it had "seriously neglected its obligations", activating a process that could lead to longer-term border checks in the Schengen area.

"Greece surpasses itself in order to fulfil its obligations," Greek government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said in a statement on Wednesday evening (27 January).

"This is a very severe situation and blame game is no effective management for this problem o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Related articles

Greece risks Schengen expulsion
Greece rejects Schengen threats as 'blame game'
EU states push for two-year border controls
Greece 'seriously neglected' border controls, says EU
Migrants arriving on Lesbos island. "The solution requires EU countries’ joint action," says Greece. (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Tags

Migration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections