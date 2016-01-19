Belgian nuclear plants under scrutiny by neighbour countries

The German environment minister, Barbara Hendricks, is planning a meeting with the Belgian minister responsible for the safety of Belgium's nuclear power plants, Jan Jambon, according to her deputy.

The talk will follow a visit by the Dutch environment minister, Melanie Schultz van Haegen, to one of plants on Wednesday (20 January).

Belgium has a lot of explaining to do these days about problems it has had at the site of its two nuclear power plants: Tihange, which is around 70 ki...