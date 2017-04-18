Hungary's university protests, a path for change?

Hungary has seen continuing protests over the last week that have morphed into mass protests against prime minister Viktor Orban’s government.
They started out as rallies aimed at protecting the Soros-founded Central European University (CEU) that has been targeted by a new legislation, but now the stakes are higher. It is still unlikely however that they will shake Orban’s rule.
Orban has been centralising his power s...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
