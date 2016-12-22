Ad
Ansip (l) will take over Oettinger's portfolio, temporarily at least (Photo: European Commission)

Copyright file moves to pro-digital commissioner

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has tasked commissioner Andrus Ansip to temporarily take responsibility for the digital economy portfolio, which includes copyright reform.

Ansip will take over on 1 January 2017 from commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who moves on to the budget portfolio, the commission announced on Wednesday (21 December).

Ansip was already partly responsible for the copyright file, as digital single market vice-president of the commission.

