euobserver
London-Heathrow airport operates some 761 direct flights to the United States every week. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU and US discuss in-flight laptop ban

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

US authorities discussed an in-cabin laptop ban on transatlantic flights from the EU following a meeting with their European counterparts in Brussels.

Officials from both sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday (17 May) agreed to meet again next week to work out the technical details, but said no definitive decision had been made.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters that any plan to expand the restrictions on large electronic devices, such as laptops, in aircraft cab...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

visa
Rule of Law

euobserver

